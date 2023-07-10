Hyundai Exter arrives at local dealerships in India

- Exter prices in India to be revealed today

- Will rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3

Hyundai Exter bookings and launch timeline

Hyundai India commenced bookings of the Exter B-SUV in the country on 8 May for Rs. 11,000. The carmaker is now set to announce the prices of the model in India later today, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

New Exter exterior design

On the outside, the Exter gets H-shaped LED DRLs and LED tail lights, squared head light clusters with projector headlamps, a four-slat grille below the Exter lettering on the hood, faux skid plates at the front and rear, a shark-fin antenna, and a rear wiper and washer. Also up for offer are gloss-black elements such as the roof rails, ORVMs, an insert between the tail lights on the boot lid, and A and C-pillars.

2023 Exter interior and features

The interiors of the new Exter will get features such as a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a fully digital instrument console, automatic climate control, wireless charging, BlueLink connected car technology, and circular AC vents on either side of the dashboard. Elsewhere, it will feature an all-black interior theme, an electric sunroof, six airbags, a dashcam with dual cameras, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Exter B-SUV colours and variants

The 2023 Exter will be offered in nine colours, namely Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. Customers can choose from seven variants: EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.

Hyundai Exter engine and specifications

At the heart of the Exter will be a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, Kappa petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The petrol version is expected to generate an output of 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the CNG version could develop 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. Once launched, the Hyundai Exter will rival the Citroen C3 and Tata Punch.

Image Source