    Mahindra XUV400 EV put to the test: real-world performance figures revealed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    525 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 EV put to the test: real-world performance figures revealed

    - Mahindra XUV400 is the electric version of the XUV300

    - EV's performance tested with the V-Box

    Mahindra XUV400 EV introduction

    The Mahindra XUV400 is an electric SUV based on the XUV300. Launched earlier this year after being unveiled in September last year, it provides an alternative to the Tata Nexon EV for buyers seeking an electric SUV. To evaluate its performance, we tested the XUV400 EV using our V-Box, and here are our findings.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    How quickly does the Mahindra XUV400 accelerate?

    0-60kmph

    0-100kmph

    The 0-60kmph and 0-100kmph acceleration times are indicators of a vehicle's ability to quickly move away from traffic. Many electric vehicles are known for their quick acceleration, and the XUV400 is no exception. It was able to sprint from 0-60kmph in just 4.32 seconds and reach 100kmph in 8.78 seconds.

    How is the in-gear acceleration of the Mahindra XUV400?

    20-80kmph in kick-down

    40-100kmph in kick-down

    The roll-on times measured on our V-Box demonstrate a vehicle's ability to efficiently progress and overtake other vehicles. The XUV400 demonstrated its impressive capabilities by accelerating from 20-80kmph in just 4.62 seconds and 40-100kmph in 5.71 seconds.

    Right Side View

    Powertrain, battery, and motor specifications of the Mahindra XUV400

    The Mahindra XUV400 comes with a choice of two battery packs — a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh unit. Both power the front axle-mounted electric motor that produces 148bhp and 310Nm of torque. Additionally, it features three driving modes — Fun, Fast, and Fearless — that adjust the steering and throttle response, as well as the level of regenerative braking.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    Rs. 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
