Hyundai Exter launched in India; Live updates

2023 Exter engine and specifications
Under the hood, the Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine producing 81bhp and 114Nm of torque. As for its transmission, it comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a factory-fitted CNG kit option.
Safety features of the Exter SUV
In terms of safety, the Exter comes loaded with six airbags as standard, ESC, VSM, HAC, reverse parking camera, and parking sensors.
Hyundai Exter interior highlights
On the inside, the Exter SUV comes loaded with an electric sunroof, dashcam, eight-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, all-digtial instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic climate control, and footwell lighting.
Also on offer are features like rear Ac vents with power outlet, six airbags, TPMS, multi-langauge support for instrument and infotainment unit, in--built navigation, and 60+ connected car tech.
Exterior highlights of the Exter SUV
The Exter SUV comes equipped with projector headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs and taillights, a wide parametric grille design, a Sporty rear roof spoiler, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, and shark fin antenna.
2023 Hyundai Exter colour options
The all-new Exter will be offered in six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. This includes Atlas WhiteTitan Gray, Starry Night, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with dual-tone roof, Cosmic Blue with dual-tone roof, and Ranger Khaki with dual-tone roof.
Hyundai Exter design highlights
Chohee Park, head of department, Hyundai Advanced Design India talks about the design highlights of the new Hyundai Exter.
Offical word from Unsoo Kim
Unsoo Kim, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India takes the stage to talk about brand's position in India. The Korean car manufacturer has already invested 950 crore in the development of new models.
Exter Launch
The Hyundai Exter will be launched today and the prices will be announced soon. We are live at the event and we will bring you all the updates from the venue as they happen.