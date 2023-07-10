Hyundai Exter launched in India; Live updates

Under the hood, the Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine producing 81bhp and 114Nm of torque. As for its transmission, it comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a factory-fitted CNG kit option.

In terms of safety, the Exter comes loaded with six airbags as standard, ESC, VSM, HAC, reverse parking camera, and parking sensors.

On the inside, the Exter SUV comes loaded with an electric sunroof, dashcam, eight-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, all-digtial instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic climate control, and footwell lighting. Also on offer are features like rear Ac vents with power outlet, six airbags, TPMS, multi-langauge support for instrument and infotainment unit, in--built navigation, and 60+ connected car tech.

The Exter SUV comes equipped with projector headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs and taillights, a wide parametric grille design, a Sporty rear roof spoiler, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, and shark fin antenna.

The all-new Exter will be offered in six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. This includes Atlas WhiteTitan Gray, Starry Night, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with dual-tone roof, Cosmic Blue with dual-tone roof, and Ranger Khaki with dual-tone roof.

Chohee Park, head of department, Hyundai Advanced Design India talks about the design highlights of the new Hyundai Exter.

Unsoo Kim, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India takes the stage to talk about brand's position in India. The Korean car manufacturer has already invested 950 crore in the development of new models.