CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta leads sales in the SUV segment in November 2020

    Hyundai Creta leads sales in the SUV segment in November 2020

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,903 Views
    Hyundai Creta leads sales in the SUV segment in November 2020

    - Hyundai Creta continues to lead the SUV segment with 12,017 unit sales in November 2020

    - Hyundai sells 9,265 units of the Venue compact SUV

    - Hyundai sells 9,096 units of the i20 in November 2020

    Hyundai introduced the new-generation Creta SUV in India earlier this year. The Hyundai Creta continues to be the bestseller in the SUV segment with 12,017 unit sales in November 2020. The compact SUV from Hyundai, the Venue has emerged as the second bestseller for the company with 9,265 unit sales. The recently launched premium hatchback, the i20 has emerged strong with 9,096 unit sales in November 2020. 

    Interestingly, the Hyundai Creta continues to be the bestseller in the segment even with a price hike of up to Rs 61,900 in October. The 1.5-petrol EX manual variant is now costlier by Rs 61,900. While, the other petrol and diesel variants witnessed a hike of Rs 11,900. 

    The Hyundai Creta is available in three BS6 engine options - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The new Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud) to enhance the overall driving experience.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 9.82 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Creta
    • Hyundai Creta
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.12 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.81 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5thNOV
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.55 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 2nd December 2020
    All Upcoming Cars