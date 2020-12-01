Kia Sonet emerges as a bestseller in the compact SUV segment in November 2020

- Kia Motors sells 11,417 units of the Sonet in November 2020

- Kia Motors registers cumulative sales of 21,022 units in India last month

- 9,205 units of the Kia Seltos sold in India in November 2020

Kia Motors made its debut in the compact SUV segment with the launch of the Sonet. Back in October, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza outsold the Kia Sonet with a marginal difference of 366 units. This time around, the Kia Sonet has emerged strong with 11,417-unit sales to become the bestselling compact SUV in November 2020. Interestingly, Kia has posted a healthy sales growth of 50 per cent with 21,022 units sold in the country last month as compared to the same period in 2019.

Apart from the Sonet, the Seltos has also been a key contributor to the overall sales with 9,205 units sold in November. Speaking on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “I am delighted to witness the wide acceptance we have received in India for our vehicles. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, we were quite hopeful about the festive month and the results are overwhelming. Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety. While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the market due to the pandemic, the overall consumer sentiment has significantly improved and we are all prepared to offer a safe and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. We are expecting the market sentiment to improve more in coming months and we are confident that we will be able to continue this positive momentum in future as well.”