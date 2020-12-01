Toyota clocks 8,508 unit sales in November 2020

-TKM reports 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales

-Bidadi plant lockout affects monthly production and sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its sales report for the previous month of November. The car manufacturer has managed to record 8,508 unit sales in the festive month; thereby registering a 2.4 per cent growth over the same period last year.

However, when compared to the monthly figures of 12,373 units in October, 2020, the company has suffered a slight dip in the overall monthly sales. The recent lockout due to strike by the labour union at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka explains the interrupted production and weak sales performance of the carmaker. TKM says that it has observed a 10-13 per cent rise in consumer orders and a subsequent 12 per cent increase in retail sales. It further aims to fulfill the rising market demand and customer orders by channelising the available resources. Meanwhile, the Japanese car manufacturer has introduced the new Innova Crysta last week for the Indian market featuring significant exterior and interior updates with a starting price of Rs 16.26 lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala). To read the details of the new Crysta facelift, click here.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service- TKM said, “The company has been witnessing a gradual yet steady recovery owing to factors such as pent up & festive season demand as well as consolidation of the market at the lower end due to increasing preference for personal mobility amongst customers. An array of attractive offers and finance schemes have also helped us maintain our momentum, thereby helping us achieve a growth over wholesales when compared to the corresponding period last year.'