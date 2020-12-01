Honda logs 9,990 unit domestic sales in November 2020

-Honda logs 55 per cent Y-o-Y growth

-Export sales stood at 31 units

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has reported an impressive monthly domestic sale of 9,990 units in November, 2020. The figures were up by a noteworthy 55 per cent as against the same period last year. The Japanese car manufacturer had sold only 6,459 units in November, 2019. The export sales of the company stood at 31 units for the previous month.

The current line-up of Honda in the country comprises of Honda Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, City, Civic and CR-V. Of all these models, the company states that Amaze and the City have witnessed elevated demand thus contributing to the overall positive sales in the month. Honda had also introduced exclusive editions of WR-V and Amaze for the festive period of Diwali offering add-on accessories and fitments on the top-spec ‘VX’ variant of both these cars.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The festive season this year was good for us with sales improving by 55% in Nov’20 and contributing to overall industry growth. With new & refreshed model line-up along with lucrative offers for consumers, we were able to leverage festive demand and register good sales. While the Amaze continues to show strong market performance, the All New City has been fueling the demand in mid-size sedan segment since its launch and maintaining its leadership position month after month.” “Although there are continuing challenges of pandemic and its impact on overall consumer sentiment, the rise in personal mobility is expected to help us sustain our sales momentum during the rest of fiscal year.”