  • Hyundai car offers in India in May 2020

Hyundai car offers in India in May 2020

May 06, 2020, 05:49 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
146 Views
Hyundai car offers in India in May 2020

- Offers valid on cars purchased from 3 May to 31 May 

- Discounts and benefits on Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Elantra and Tucson

Hyundai is one of the many car manufacturers who had zero sales in India in April. The company dealerships and production were stopped last month due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. After a month long lockdown, car manufacturers are gradually commencing production and deliveries. In an effort to revive car sales, Hyundai has announced lucrative offers in May across its product line up in India.

Car discount and offers have always brought a smile on the face of a new car buyer. Therefore, Hyundai India is offering the following benefits, which is applicable for purchase made between 3 May to 31 May –

- Santro - Cash discount of Rs 30,000 on Era and Rs 40,000 across all the other variants.

- Grand i10 - Benefits of up Rs 45,000.

- Grand i10 Nios - Benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

- Elite i20 – Benefits of up to Rs 35,000.

- Elantra – Benefits of up to Rs 1,00,000.

- Tucson – Benefits of up to Rs 25,000.   

Additionally, to ensure the safety of its customers Hyundai has announced the ‘Hyundai Cares’ initiative. The company has laid down guidelines to be followed at its Dealerships across India that encompass all facets of customer interactions from their arrival to departure at showrooms and workshops. This includes display car and test drive car preparedness, customer lounge and washrooms sanitisation (showroom and workshop), delivery process of new car and serviced car, contactless demonstration and servicing. Moreover, select new Hyundai customers can avail benefits under the ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance Program’ for coverage of up to three car loan EMIs. This program covers the customers under uncertainties such as employment loss in view of poor financial health/ acquisition/ merger of the company or due to any applicable laws.

The Hyundai Assurance Program is offered on select Hyundai car models purchased during the month of May 2020 and covers the customer for a period of one year from date of sale of the car (excluding first three months). We believe that you must have spent a lot of time researching about the car of your choice in this quarantine period. The above mentioned offers are unusual at this time of year, therefore buyers now have an opportunity to make the most of it.

Hyundai Santro Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.43 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.62 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.14 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.48 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.48 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.28 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.37 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.15 Lakh onwards

