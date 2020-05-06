Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now available with BS6 diesel engine option

- Available in three variants - Magna, Sportz and Asta

- Powered by a 1.2-litre engine that produces 74bhp/190Nm

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is now available with a BS6 engine option alongside the BS6 petrol engine which was introduced earlier. The BS6 diesel is available in three variants – Magna, Sportz and Asta. The diesel version is powered by a 1,186cc (1.2-litre) engine that produces 74bhp at 4,000 rpm and 190Nm of torque between 1,750 - 2,250 rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard, while the AMT gearbox is available in the Sportz variant.

The diesel version gets a similar feature-list as its petrol variants. The ex-showroom prices for the BS6 diesel variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is as follows –

Magna – Rs 6,75,090

Sportz AMT – Rs 7,90,350

Asta – Rs 8,04,450

Depending on the variant, the BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with features like fully automatic climate control, cooled glove box, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger and more. The standard safety feature list includes emergency stop signal, rear parking sensor, ABS with EBD, immobiliser, dual front airbags, driver seat pretensioners and load limiters, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and speed alert system.