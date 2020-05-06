Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Honda ZR-V could be the name of upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

Honda ZR-V could be the name of upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

May 06, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
13011 Views
Write a comment
Honda ZR-V could be the name of upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

- ZR-V moniker could be used for the upcoming compact SUV

- Global launch later this year

- Will rival the Vitara Brezza and Venue in India

Honda has filed a trademark for the ZR-V moniker in Australia for an upcoming global product. Honda is known for using the 'R-V' moniker for its range of SUVs and crossovers, and the ZR-V name is reportedly for its upcoming compact SUV fast will be positioned under the HR-V.

Honda is working on a compact SUV for the domestic market, however, it isn't clear whether the Japanese carmaker will use the ZR-V name for the India-spec model or will it be limited for the global markets.

In any case, the upcoming compact SUV will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Kia Sonet in India. Whether it will be christened the Honda ZR-V or the next-gen WR-V is anybody's guess.

That said, in international markets, reports claim that the Honda ZR-V will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. It will be offered with manual as well as automatic transmissions. As for the India-spec model, it is likely to get 1.2-litre iVTEC and 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engines and a 1.5-litre iDTEC diesel unit.

The Honda ZR-V is expected to be unveiled globally in the second half of this year. The Indian version is likely to be launched early next year.

What do you think about the Honda ZR-V? Should Honda launch it in India? let us know in the comments section below?

PS - Cover image used for representation only. 

Source

  • Honda
  • compact SUV
  • WR-V Facelift
  • Honda WR-V Facelift
  • Honda ZR-V
  • ZR-V
