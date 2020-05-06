Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai announces an EMI Assurance Program

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has announced a unique EMI Assurance program to provide some relief to new car buyers. This is formulated with an aim to create a positive and confident sentiment for a new vehicle purchase as the lockdown restrictions in India have been eased, and business is expected to slowly return to normalcy.

This 'Hyundai EMI Assurance Program' will ease the car buying process, while keeping the fear of employment uncertainty at bay. It has been introduced for select new Hyundai customers covering up to three car loan EMIs. It's applicable to certain Hyundai models bought during this month and covers the buyer for a period of one year from the date of sale of the car (excluding first three months).

This is an industry-first initiative that should surely bring in some relief to new Hyundai car owners working in private organisations. This program covers the customers under uncertainties such as employment loss in view of poor financial health/acquisition/merger of the company or due to any applicable laws. It will raise positive customer sentiments and enhance convenience, as HMI is all set to restart dealership operations under strict adherence of government instructions even in COVID-19 affected regions.

Of course, all Hyundai touch points including showrooms and workshops will adhere to and maintain all hygiene and sanitisation parameters. Safety is top-most priority for the brand as it will follow contactless services for all customer interactions. Don't you think Hyundai understands customer aspirations of buying a vehicle and has eased the vehicle acquisition in these uncertain times? Let us know in the comments section below.