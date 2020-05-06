Doorstep vehicle service to tackle lockdown woes launched

- The Jumpstart service is available for two-wheelers and four-wheelers

- The service can be availed by fleet operators, hospitals, logistics providers, private and public bus owners as well as dealerships

Jumpstart, a doorstep service launched under the Eco platform, is designed for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. This service includes jump start of a vehicle along with tire maintenance, inspection of critical functions and oil and lube top-up.

The service can be availed by fleet operators, hospitals, logistics providers, private and public bus owners as well as dealerships. Besides the main Jumpstart device packages, users can also avail add-on services including towing, gas fill, flat tire repair, pressure water cleaning and full top-up of oil, lubricant or coolant.

Users can select vehicle, location, main service and any add-on services they require in the process. They can choose a time slot as per their convenience and confirm the payment or choose to pay later. The company then assigns an ‘eco-ninja’ or technician to perform the job, who also issues an Eco jump start report to the respective customer once the servicing process is completed. A customer can also ask the technician to perform any of the additional services by adding them to their existing package on the spot. We also have a guide on tip to maintain your car during a lockdown, details of which are available here.