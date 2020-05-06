Maruti Suzuki rolls out new norms for its showrooms

- Process ensures highest level of hygiene and sanitization across all showrooms

- Process designed by a team of experts

In lieu of the Corona pandemic, Maruti Suzuki has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure for its dealerships across the country. The process ensures highest level of hygiene and sanitization across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees. After the implementation of these SoPs and based on approvals from State Governments, Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started to open and deliver the cars to waiting customers.

The new Covid-19 SoP designed by the team of experts at Maruti Suzuki encapsulates all the facets of customer interactions. From the time a customer walks into the showroom, till the final delivery of the vehicle -- all processes have been scientifically studied. Adequate measures have been taken to offer a safe, hygienic and a virus free environment to customers.

Explaining the new way of life at Maruti Suzuki showrooms, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Customers satisfaction and safety is our top priority. All our dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitization of all touchpoints. I would like to assure our customers that your car buying experience with Maruti Suzuki is completely safe.”