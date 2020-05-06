Mercedes-Benz India resumes production at Chakan plant

- Mercedes-Benz has commenced production in a graded manner

- Select dealerships of the brand have started operations based on local guidelines

Mercedes-Benz has announced the restarting of production at its manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune. The production has commenced in a graded manner following the directives from the Government of Maharashtra to reopen and resume operations.

The company will plan a gradual ramp-up in the coming weeks depending completely on the evolving current situation, which is being monitored closely by the leadership team. The production has begun with only the essential staff at the production facility, adhering to all the required social distancing protocols and mandated safety and sanitisation measures implemented. Those employees whose work does not require them to be present in the office will continue to work from home.

Mercedes-Benz India’s select dealers across different regions have also started operations as per the government guidelines and necessary permissions from local authorities. Mercedes-Benz India dealerships have also started operations in some regions implementing the business re-start protocols for maintaining a safe, secure and highly sanitised environment at the dealerships, and also while interacting with customers, visitors and suppliers.