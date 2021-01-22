CarWale
    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Bayon crossover teased ahead of global debut

    - Will be the smallest SUV in Hyundai’s lineup

    - To be launched in Europe in the first half of 2021

    Hyundai Motors has released teaser images of its upcoming Bayon micro-SUV. The Bayon will reportedly be the smallest SUV in the South-Korean car manufacturer’s SUV lineup and will debut for the European market in the first half of 2021. 

    The crossover will get the brand’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design identity following the other models in the portfolio. Based on the first image, it appears that the Bayon will get a set of split LED headlamps as on the Venue and the Creta. It will also get a large front grille extending till the bottom of the front bumper. The Hyundai logo will take its place in the centre above the grille. 

    Hyundai Venue Rear View

    While the images of the side profile of the Bayon have not been leaked, the image of the rear gives away quite a handful of significant details. The LED tail lights will be vertically placed like an arrow-shape. Both the units will be connected by a free-flowing LED red stripe and the lights are likely to go up till the end of the roofline. It will enhance the overall upright and tall-boy stance of the Bayon. 

    Hyundai will introduce the Bayon in Europe in the first half of 2021. It is uncertain whether the Bayon will make it to the Indian market. If at all the crossover makes it to our country, it will be placed below the Venue and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Mahindra KUV100, and the upcoming Tata HBX concept. 

