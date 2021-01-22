Tata Motors hikes prices across the model range

- Tata Motors has confirmed price protection for customers who have booked vehicles on or before 21 January, 2021

- The company has hiked prices by up to Rs 26,000

Tata Motors has announced that it will hike prices of its passenger vehicle range with effect from 21 January, 2021. The company has cited rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals, and semi-conductors as the reason for the increase in prices, a part of which is being passed on to the customers.

Tata Motors has marginally increased prices by up to Rs 26,000, depending on the variant. The brand will also offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata vehicles on or before 21 January, 2021. The company has unveiled the Altroz iTurbo, which is likely to be launched soon. To read our review of the model, click here.

Tata Motors PV Business grew by 39 per cent in FY21 over FY20. In Q3 FY21, the carmaker also registered the highest ever sales in the last 33 quarters and continues to work on de-bottlenecking the supply chain and ramp up its output to meet the increased demand.