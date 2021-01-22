CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors hikes prices across the model range

    Tata Motors hikes prices across the model range

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,510 Views
    Tata Motors hikes prices across the model range

    - Tata Motors has confirmed price protection for customers who have booked vehicles on or before 21 January, 2021

    - The company has hiked prices by up to Rs 26,000 

    Tata Motors has announced that it will hike prices of its passenger vehicle range with effect from 21 January, 2021.  The company has cited rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals, and semi-conductors as the reason for the increase in prices, a part of which is being passed on to the customers. 

    Tata Motors has marginally increased prices by up to Rs 26,000, depending on the variant. The brand will also offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata vehicles on or before 21 January, 2021. The company has unveiled the Altroz iTurbo, which is likely to be launched soon. To read our review of the model, click here.

    Tata Motors PV Business grew by 39 per cent in FY21 over FY20. In Q3 FY21, the carmaker also registered the highest ever sales in the last 33 quarters and continues to work on de-bottlenecking the supply chain and ramp up its output to meet the increased demand.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tata Nexon
    • Nexon
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Tigor
    • Tata Tigor
    • Harrier
    • Tata Harrier
    • Altroz
    • Tata Altroz
    • Nexon EV
    • Tata Nexon EV
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.22 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.57 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.24 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.98 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.09 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.92 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Jeep Compass 2021

    Jeep Compass 2021

    ₹ 17.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 27th January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars