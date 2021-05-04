CarWale
    Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased ahead of global debut

    Jay Shah

    - Will sport Hyundai’s present design language

    - To be launched in Korea in the coming months

    Hyundai has released the first teaser images of its upcoming micro SUV (codenamed AX1) ahead of the official global unveil that is expected to happen in the coming months. Likely to be smaller than the recently revealed Bayon, the AX1 will debut in Korea first, with the possibility to make its way to the Indian shores. 

    First look at the pictures and it is clear that the AX1 will sport the now-familiar design language of the brand featuring a split headlamp setup. The circular-shaped headlamp unit can be seen mounted on the bumper surrounded by a LED DRL. The turn indicators are likely to be positioned on the upper portion of the fascia. A glimpse of the front grille with spiderweb-like design hints at a new design for the single-piece frame. Based on the previous sightings, the AX1 will have a box-shaped and upright SUV-like exterior with elements like roof rails, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and squared wheel arches. 

    The second image reveals a single-piece tail lamp cluster at the centre of the tailgate with a triangular graphic design. It is still unclear whether the images are of a production-ready model or a concept one. Apart from that, most of the rear profile and the engine specifications are still under wraps and will be disclosed in the coming months. 

    Although the AX1 will initially be sold in the brand’s home country this year, it could most likely be introduced in India only in the coming years. It will be smaller than the Venue and could be a contender to rival against the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the upcoming Tata HBX

    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.92 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
