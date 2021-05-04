CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai logs 59,203 unit sales in April 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    189 Views
    Hyundai logs 59,203 unit sales in April 2021

    - Exports to global markets stood at 10,201 units

    - Alcazar SUV launch likely to be postponed

    Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 59,203 units in April 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 49,002 units in the domestic market while 10,201 units were exported to the global markets.

    The domestic sales dwindled by 6.8 per cent last month as compared to 52,600 units in March 2021. The exports also witnessed a downward trend of last month. However, the numbers are significantly positive when compared on a yearly scale. Due to the resurgent of Covid-19, several OEMs have recorded limited sales in the previous month owing to restrictions imposed on the state level. 

    Hyundai was gearing up to launch its first three-row – Alcazar SUV last month. However, due to uncertain situations, the carmaker has now pushed the launch to an undisclosed date. To know more about the Alcazar, click here. The brand has also hiked prices of select models in the line-up, details of which can be read here.

    Commenting on the April 2021 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, 'As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has always been trying its best to give back to society in whichever way possible. Our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ inspires us to build a strong, healthy and sustainable ecosystem for society and communities. In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with the nation and are continuing all efforts to support the affected. We remain committed to our customers by ensuring excellence in both products and services. While our efforts presently focus primarily on supporting the lives and livelihood of people, we have also received positive sales results in April 2021.”

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Santro
    • Verna
    • Tucson
    • Hyundai Verna
    • Hyundai Santro
    • Hyundai Tucson
    • hyundai elantra
    • elantra
    • Aura
    • Creta
    • Hyundai Creta
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    • Hyundai Aura
    • i20
    • Hyundai i20
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased ahead of global debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.08 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.29 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.25 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai logs 59,203 unit sales in April 2021