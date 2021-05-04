Hyundai logs 59,203 unit sales in April 2021

- Exports to global markets stood at 10,201 units

- Alcazar SUV launch likely to be postponed

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 59,203 units in April 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 49,002 units in the domestic market while 10,201 units were exported to the global markets.

The domestic sales dwindled by 6.8 per cent last month as compared to 52,600 units in March 2021. The exports also witnessed a downward trend of last month. However, the numbers are significantly positive when compared on a yearly scale. Due to the resurgent of Covid-19, several OEMs have recorded limited sales in the previous month owing to restrictions imposed on the state level.

Hyundai was gearing up to launch its first three-row – Alcazar SUV last month. However, due to uncertain situations, the carmaker has now pushed the launch to an undisclosed date. To know more about the Alcazar, click here. The brand has also hiked prices of select models in the line-up, details of which can be read here.

Commenting on the April 2021 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, 'As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has always been trying its best to give back to society in whichever way possible. Our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ inspires us to build a strong, healthy and sustainable ecosystem for society and communities. In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with the nation and are continuing all efforts to support the affected. We remain committed to our customers by ensuring excellence in both products and services. While our efforts presently focus primarily on supporting the lives and livelihood of people, we have also received positive sales results in April 2021.”