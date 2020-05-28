Hyundai announces relief measures for cyclone Amphan affected customers

- Special Task Force to assist customers in West Bengal

‐ Dedicated towing trucks and ERS vehicles assigned

‐ Discounts to provide relief to cyclone affected customers

Hyundai has come up with different relief measures to support its customers affected by the Amphan cyclone in West Bengal. There's a Hyundai Relief Task Force formed and some discounts on depreciation on insurance claims is also being offered.

The company has positioned over 30 towing trucks to help the customers in case of any vehicle breakdown. A dedicated Emergency Roadside assistance Service (ERS) Team is also formed with 20 ERS vehicles pressed into action. Customers can call Hyundai Customer Care Helpline number 18001024645. This is to support the cyclone affected customers and assist them for any help required with their cars. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for these cyclone affected vehicles.

Hyundai has always been on the frontline in providing any service assistance required during such unprecedented times. The carmaker has been constantly ramping up the relief efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, it has come up with initiatives for the cyclone Amphan affected customers as well. What’s more, it has even stepped up its digital and contactless service facility. Customers can do an online service booking, get repair updates through WhatsApp, and even pay for the car service online. All of this shows the brand’s constant efforts to provide a safe and convenient customer experience.