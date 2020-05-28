Maruti Suzuki announces measures to aid vehicles affected by Amphan cyclone

- Maruti Suzuki has announced special teams led by General Manager Service in Arena and Nexa channels to help affected customers

- The company is also offering courtesy vehicles to provide mobility support during repairs

Maruti Suzuki India reached out to inform customers in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand regions on the do’s and don’ts to avoid damage to vehicles during cyclone Amphan. The company reached out to over three lakh customers through SMS and informed them about preventive measures on 20 May.

Maruti has now undertaken a series of measures including distributing its field teams to quickly attend to customer cars. The company’s officials were assigned a district and their mobile number was shared with the customers in that area for help and support. All the workshops in affected area resumed operations soon after the cyclone for servicing of vehicles. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki has also tied up with seven major vehicle towing agencies. Spare parts have been requisitioned on a fast-track basis to meet the urgent need.

The company’s network comprises 425 service centres across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Of these, 84 workshops in West Bengal, 58 in Odisha, 72 in Andhra Pradesh and five in Jharkhand are operational.

Speaking on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The current scenario in Amphan affected regions is heart-breaking. We pray for the well-being of people and are committed to ensure full-fledged support to our customers in this time of severity. We have set up exclusive teams to coordinate, monitor and provide 24x7 support to customers at all service workshops in the region. Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a set of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its service centres to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic. These SOPs are devised to ensure safety and well-being of the customers and staff.”