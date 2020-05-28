Maruti Suzuki collaborates with HDFC bank to offer flexible finance scheme

- Non HDFC bank customers can avail this offer

Maruti Suzuki India has joined hands with HDFC bank to offer flexible financing solutions to new car buyers. The loans will be sanctioned as per applicable policy of HDFC Bank. In view of the current social distancing norms and the need to reduce physical documentation, HDFC Bank will also offer post approval digital disbursement to Maruti Suzuki customers. Non HDFC bank customers can also avail this offer.

Maruti Suzuki customers can avail a variety of retail financing schemes from HDFC bank, such as –

- Step-Up EMI plus balloon scheme with a very low initial EMI of Rs 1,111 per lakh for loan tenure of 84 months

- EMI starting from Rs 899 for first six months for salaried and first three months for self-employed customers

- Flexi EMI scheme with an option to choose low EMIs for three months every year for the tenure of the loan

- Special interest rates for women customers

- Up to 100 per cent on-road funding

Speaking about the partnership, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India said, “We are confident that our collaboration with HDFC Bank for providing retail financing solutions will benefit our customers. This is an advantage to buyers who may face resource crunch amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. New car buyers can select from a host of schemes that will offer low down payment options and low EMIs. This would particularly help customers in the entry level segments. In addition, digital disbursement makes it more convenient for customers in current times.”

Elaborating on the tie up, Arvind Kapil, Country Head for Retail Assets, HDFC Bank, said “We are happy to partner with MSIL in the endeavour to provide customized offerings to our customers particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These are challenging times for the country and we believe it's the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to provide flexible offerings to customers.”