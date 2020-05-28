Please Tell Us Your City

  Maruti Suzuki collaborates with HDFC bank to offer flexible finance scheme

Maruti Suzuki collaborates with HDFC bank to offer flexible finance scheme

May 28, 2020, 01:59 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Maruti Suzuki collaborates with HDFC bank to offer flexible finance scheme

- Non HDFC bank customers can avail this offer

- Up to 100 per cent on-road funding 

- Non-HDFC bank customers can also avail this offer 

Maruti Suzuki India has joined hands with HDFC bank to offer flexible financing solutions to new car buyers. The loans will be sanctioned as per applicable policy of HDFC Bank. In view of the current social distancing norms and the need to reduce physical documentation, HDFC Bank will also offer post approval digital disbursement to Maruti Suzuki customers. Non HDFC bank customers can also avail this offer.

Maruti Suzuki customers can avail a variety of retail financing schemes from HDFC bank, such as –

- Step-Up EMI plus balloon scheme with a very low initial EMI of Rs 1,111 per lakh for loan tenure of 84 months

- EMI starting from Rs 899 for first six months for salaried and first three months for self-employed customers

- Flexi EMI scheme with an option to choose low EMIs for three months every year for the tenure of the loan

- Special interest rates for women customers

- Up to 100 per cent on-road funding 

Speaking about the partnership, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India said, “We are confident that our collaboration with HDFC Bank for providing retail financing solutions will benefit our customers. This is an advantage to buyers who may face resource crunch amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. New car buyers can select from a host of schemes that will offer low down payment options and low EMIs. This would particularly help customers in the entry level segments. In addition, digital disbursement makes it more convenient for customers in current times.”

Elaborating on the tie up, Arvind Kapil, Country Head for Retail Assets, HDFC Bank, said “We are happy to partner with MSIL in the endeavour to provide customized offerings to our customers particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These are challenging times for the country and we believe it's the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to provide flexible offerings to customers.” 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.29 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh onwards

