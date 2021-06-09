Hyundai Alcazar interiors revealed ahead of India launch

-Will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat variants

-Dual-tone colour scheme

Ahead of its launch later this month, Hyundai has opened bookings for the Alcazar SUV and in the process has also revealed the interior of the new three-row SUV. It can be had in either a six-seat or seven-seat layout across both diesel and petrol engine options.

The pictures reveal a dual-tone brown over black layout with elements and a feature list quite similar to that of the Creta. You get Creta’s flat-bottom steering wheel, large touchscreen infotainment system and the full-digital instrument cluster.

In its hierarchy, the six-seat versions have a place above the seven-seat models and opting for this gets you a full-fledged centre armrest, seatback tables with cup holder, rear AC vents as well as one-touch tumble for access to the third row. The seven-seat models get a bench second row with an integrated armrest.

The Hyundai Alcazar is being offered with a 1.5-litre diesel as well as 2.0-litre petrol, both of which can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. We have had a chance to sample a prototype version of the Alcazar and you can read about that here or watch our video linked below.

This car marks Hyundai’s entry into the three-row SUV market where it will take on the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.