Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC - All you need to know

The German car marque has launched the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic in India at a starting price of Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). It is the first ever GLS SUV to be transformed into a Maybach. The brand has already sold over fifty units of the luxurious SUV that were allocated for 2021 even before the launch.

Although the swanky Maybach GLS 600 is based on the standard GLS SUV there is a distinction between the two and hence anyone can tell which is which. The Maybach GLS features a large chrome grille with an array of vertical bars and oh yes! There is Maybach lettering too.

This Maybach GLS 600 gets more chrome on the front bumper, around side windows, roof rails, the rear bumper and even on the blade-shaped 22-inch alloy wheels. Furthermore, this is the first-ever Mercedes-Maybach SUV to have the three-pointed star on the bonnet.

The interior of this Maybach GLS 600 is an embodiment of luxury. It is like travelling first-class on a private jet. The sumptuous cabin is upholstered in nappa leather with two colour choices - Black and Mahogany Brown/Macchiato Beige as standard. There are electronically controlled rear seats with numerous features but some of them are optional too. Having said that, the rear seat gets an MBUX tablet as standard located in the rear armrest and it can be used to control various functions.

This über-luxurious SUV comes with oceans of features such as airmatic air suspension with adaptive damping system+, active distance assist distronic, keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, active brake and steering assists, high beam assist+, eight airbags, parking package with surround cameras and attention assist. However, there are plenty of optional features available at an extra cost.

It is powered by a 3,982cc V8 petrol engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It develops 530bhp between 6,000 and 6,500rpm and 730Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500rpm. Also, this engine is partially assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that produces an additional 21bhp and 250Nm of torque which is delivered via the EQ Boost system.