Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder launched: Now in pictures

Italian premium performance car manufacturer, Lamborghini has introduced the Huracan EVO rear-wheel-drive Spyder in India at Rs 3.54 crore (all-India, ex-showroom). The Spyder’s aluminium and thermoplastic resin body sits on lightweight hybrid chassis in aluminum and carbon fibre with a dry weight of 1,509kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 2.47kg/hp.

Lamborghini claims that the Spyder gets an extremely lightweight soft top. The exterior lines ensure drag reduction and downforce match that of the coupe.

The Huracan EVO Spyder gets an ANIMA button on the steering wheel for easy access to different driving modes. STRADA claims to provide stability and safety in all conditions by minimising rear-wheel slippage, and more proactively manages the torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces. The driver can switch to the Sport mode that allows the rear wheels to slide and skate during acceleration, with torque limited when oversteer angles increase rapidly, thereby allowing the driver to easily stabilise and control the car. The vertically stacked 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets Apple CarPlay and voice recognition function.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that generates 602bhp and 560Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 3.5-seconds with a top speed of 324kmph.