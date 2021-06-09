CarWale
    New BMW X3 M and X4 M revealed in Competition trim

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - 510bhp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine delivers 650Nm - an increase of 50Nm over the old models.

    - Zero to 100kmph sprint takes 3.8 seconds - 0.3 seconds faster than previous models. 

    BMW’s manic M division has unveiled the new X3 M Competition and the X4 M Competition. The extensive revisions offer not only a more purposeful on-road presence, but also increased pulling power and a new operating concept, as well as enhanced interiors. 

    Most noticeable is the look of both models. They share the new design features drawn from the recently unveiled 2021 X3 and X4 but with purposeful M specific body styling. As for the highlight which is the engine and gearbox in any BMW M model, there’s a new in-line six-cylinder petrol engine. Delivering 510hp and 650Nm of torque, both the X3 M Competition and the X4 M Competition can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 3.8 seconds – an improvement of 0.3 seconds compared to their predecessors. 

    Inside, new sports seats and upholstery, together with the control interface from the new M3 and M4, are at the heart of the updated interiors, while the inclusion of standard features such as BMW Live Cockpit Professional with fully digital display cluster and two 12.3-inch displays, and Harman Kardon surround-sound system improve driver comfort and convenience. 

    Prices for the new BMW X3 M Competition will start from £85,100 (Rs 88.07 lakh) with the new X4 M Competition starting at £86,860 (Rs 89.48 lakh). Meanwhile, UK customer deliveries of these new models will commence in September 2021.  

    BMW X3 M
    ₹ 99.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
