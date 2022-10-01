CarWale
    Hybrid-tech for MG Hector showcased globally

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    518 Views
    - Powered by a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powertrain

    - Hector facelift to be introduced in India by the end of 2022

    MG Motor India made its debut in September 2019 in the Indian market with the Hector SUV. Now, it is no secret that the Hector is exactly the same model that is retailed under the Wuling Almaz badge in many international markets. And now, Wuling Motors has showcased a strong-hybrid version of the SUV at the 2022 Indonesia Electric Motor Show (IEMS). 

    MG Hector Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The strong-hybrid powertrain version of the Wuling Almaz (aka MG Hector) is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is paired with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack. The automaker has not revealed the complete specifications and more details are expected to be known later this month. The SUV segment in India recently witnessed the entry of two hybrid SUVs in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    However, the India-spec MG Hector is likely to retain its existing 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel powertrains. While the former two are offered with a six-speed manual, CVT, and DCT gearboxes, the oil burner is mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    MG Hector Facelift Front View

    Concurrently, MG India is also working on the facelift version of the Hector and the teaser videos released by the carmaker confirm a larger front grille and a revamped cabin. The interior will sport a bigger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, redesigned centre console, new gear lever, reshaped aircon vents, and an electronic parking brake. 

    MG Hector Facelift Dashboard

    The new MG Hector will be introduced by the end of this year and it will continue its rivalry with Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, and Mahindra Scorpio-N

    MG Hector Facelift Image
    MG Hector Facelift
    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5533 Views
    40 Likes

