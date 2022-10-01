Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate facelift driven — Now in Pictures

A few days ago, Volvo launched the updated XC90 in India and we had a chance to drive it before its official unveiling. You can read about first impressions in its first drive review. Still, to give you a gist of all the updates, here's a picture gallery. Though the updates are minimal, Volvo has done a commendable job of bringing in the 2023 model for prospective buyers.

There are no major changes in terms of design or styling and the SUV continues to have a good road presence with massive proportions. However, Volvo has added new exterior colour choices to its palette.

The biggest change comes to the cabin in terms of the Google-powered Android-based infotainment system. It also gets Apple CarPlay accessibility through a phone cable.

Other updated features inside its cabin include an updated air purifier, a heads-up display, and a 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system.

Lest we forget, the instrument cluster also gets tweaks with an indication of the mild-hybrid and maps have also been integrated into this display.

Volvo updated the powertrain last year and it continues to employ the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This mill is tuned to produce 296bhp and 420Nm of torque which is sent to all the wheels. And this is a mild-hybrid set-up that doesn't get any changes for this model-year update.