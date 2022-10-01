CarWale
    Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate facelift driven — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate facelift driven — Now in Pictures

    A few days ago, Volvo launched the updated XC90 in India and we had a chance to drive it before its official unveiling. You can read about first impressions in its first drive review. Still, to give you a gist of all the updates, here's a picture gallery. Though the updates are minimal, Volvo has done a commendable job of bringing in the 2023 model for prospective buyers.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    There are no major changes in terms of design or styling and the SUV continues to have a good road presence with massive proportions. However, Volvo has added new exterior colour choices to its palette.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The biggest change comes to the cabin in terms of the Google-powered Android-based infotainment system. It also gets Apple CarPlay accessibility through a phone cable.

    Dashboard

    Other updated features inside its cabin include an updated air purifier, a heads-up display, and a 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system.

    Infotainment System

    Lest we forget, the instrument cluster also gets tweaks with an indication of the mild-hybrid and maps have also been integrated into this display.

    Instrument Cluster

    Volvo updated the powertrain last year and it continues to employ the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    This mill is tuned to produce 296bhp and 420Nm of torque which is sent to all the wheels. And this is a mild-hybrid set-up that doesn't get any changes for this model-year update.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    ₹ 94.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
