    Hyundai Motor India domestic sales grow by 50.2 per cent in September 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Hyundai Creta registered a growth of 36 per cent last month

    - Hyundai Creta registered a growth of 36 per cent last month 

    - Hyundai India reported a cumulative growth of 38 per cent in September 2022 

    Hyundai Motor India sales in the domestic market have registered a growth of 50.2 per cent with 49,700 unit sales last month as compared to 33,087 unit sales in September 2021. In terms of exports, the company registered 13,501 unit sales in September 2022 as compared to 12,704 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 6.3 per cent. Overall, the company registered 63,201 unit sales in September 2022 as compared to 45,791 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby posting a cumulative growth of 38 per cent. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fuelled the demand momentum. All three of our new launches Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line, and Tucson in the SUV space have received unprecedented customer response. Moreover, India’s most loved SUV – Creta continues to reign supreme in the mid SUV space with an increase of 36 per cent in bookings for the month of September over last year. We are making all efforts to delight customers with improved deliveries during this auspicious period”.

    To boost sales in the festive season, Hyundai Motor India recently launched the Venue N Line at a starting price of Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). This vehicle is available in two variant options, N6 and N8. Both variants are also available in dual-tone colour options. 

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate facelift driven — Now in Pictures

