Discounts up to Rs 57,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Swift, and Celerio in April 2021

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering a host of discount offers across the range in April 2021. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Arena

The discounts on the Alto 800 petrol and CNG variants include a cash discount of Rs 17,000. The S-Presso and Celerio are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. The Eeco and Wagon R petrol attract a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively. The CNG trim of the Wagon R can be had with an increased cash benefit of Rs 13,000. An exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 is common across all the above-mentioned models.

Meanwhile, the lower-spec Lxi variant of the Swift hatchback can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 while the Vxi, Zxi, and Zxi+ trims can be opted with a Rs 10,000 cash discount. Coming to the Dzire compact sedan, the Lxi and Vxi variants are up for grabs with Rs 8,000 cash discount. An exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 applies to all the above models and variants.

A corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is the only benefit on the Ertiga MPV. The Vitara Brezza can be had with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for the Lxi and Vxi variants, while the Zxi and Zxi+ variants only get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Discounts on the XL6 are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno include an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Sigma variant of the premium hatchback attracts an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000. The Delta receives an extra Rs 15,000, while the Zeta and Alpha get Rs 5,000. There is no cash discount on the CVT-specced units.

The Sigma variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and accessories worth Rs 37,000. The Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants of the model are offered with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The Ignis attracts an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 on all the variants. The base Sigma trim gets an extra Rs 25,000 as a cash discount while the Delta variant attracts Rs 15,000 cash discount. The Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis can be had with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.