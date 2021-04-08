BMW launches the 6 Series GT – All you need to know

BMW has launched the updated 6 Series Gran Turismo in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury carmaker offers the 6 GT in three variants along with three different engine alternatives. Meanwhile, BMW is also giving away some lifestyle accessories and merchandise such as a duffle bag, BMW Display Key and headphones and so on worth Rs 1.5 lakh to customers who book the 6 Series GT online until 30 April 2021.

Design

Although BMW has not redesigned the 6 GT completely, it gets new LED adaptive headlamps with dual L-shaped DRLs similar to the 5 Series. The chrome-finished wider kidney grille comes with active air intake flaps that open when the car is turned on. It also features fresh LED tail lamps at the rear. Similarly, the car gets reworked bumpers. To make the car rigid and lightweight, BMW has used aluminium, high strength steel and magnesium in some mechanicals of the car.

The manufacturer provides 18-inch alloy wheels with the 620d Luxury Line variant and 19-inch M-specific alloy wheels with the 630i M Sport and the 630d M Sport. Similarly, the 6 GT comes with various paint alternatives depending on the variant.

Interior

The lavish cabin of the 6 GT comes with two choices of leather upholstery and three colour selections. BMW provides two kinds of leather – Dakota and Nappa. The artificial Dakota leather is offered in the 630i M Sport and the 620d variant with three colour options such as Cognac, Ivory White and Black. On the other hand, Nappa leather is only available in the 630d M Sport variant with three colours – Mokka, Ivory White and Black - along with an exclusive diamond stitching

The 6 Series GT has a typical BMW dashboard design, but it has been updated with a few new equipment. There are two new screens – a 12.3-inch digital driver display and the latest 12.3-inch infotainment system that uses BMW OS 7. It supports BMW Live Cockpit Professional, 3D navigation and BMW Virtual Assistant. There is a 16 speaker and 454 watt output Harman Kardon sound system as well.

The front seats get an electric adjust function with lumbar support while the rear seats come with a nine-degree recline function as well as rear-seat entertainment that includes two 10.2-inch screens. The electric roller sunblind is given for both the rear windows.

Features

The car comes with a lot of equipment such as four-zone temperature control, a wireless charging pad and USB ports, a panoramic sunroof, BMW Parking and Reversing Assistant, six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, BMW Laser Lights (M Sport only), soft door close, air suspension, BMW Display Key (630d M Sport only), six colours of dimmable ambient lighting and contactless boot opening.

Powertrain

BMW, for the first time, is offering the M Sport variant in a petrol version (630i M Sport) that has a 1998cc four-cylinder turbocharged engine which produces 255bhp at 5,000rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,550 and 4,400rpm while the 620d Luxury Line variant has a 1995cc four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that makes 188bhp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,750 and 2,500rpm. The top-spec 630d M Sport version gets a 2993cc six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which develops 261bhp at 4,000rpm and 620Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,500rpm. All the engines are paired with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission delivering the power to the rear wheels.

The 630i M Sport and 630d M Sport have an electronically limited speed of 250kmph whereas the 620d limits the speed at 220kmph. The 630i M Sport goes from 0 to 100kmph in a claimed 6.5 seconds where the 620d takes 7.9 seconds while the 630d M Sport achieves the 100kmph speed in 6.1 seconds.