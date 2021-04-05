CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Santro and i20 in April 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    171 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Santro and i20 in April 2021

    Select Hyundai dealerships in India are offering huge discounts this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    All variants of the Hyundai Santro except the ‘Era’ trim are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the Era variant attracts Rs 10,000 cash discount and the same exchange bonus as on the other variants. 

    Exterior

    The turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The CNG variant of the model is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 only. All other petrol and diesel variants of the compact sedan can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. 

    The petrol and CNG versions of the Grand i10 Nios can be had with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, respectively. The powerful turbo variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    For the first time, the new-gen i20 iMT Turbo petrol and diesel models can be bought with Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. A corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is standard for all the above-mentioned models. There are no offers for the VenueVernaCretaElantraTucson, and the Kona Electric

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Santro
    • Hyundai Santro
    • Aura
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    • Hyundai Aura
    • i20
    • Hyundai i20
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra retails 16,700 passenger vehicles in March 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.72 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.03 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.77 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.86 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.54 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.53 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Santro and i20 in April 2021