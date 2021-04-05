Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Santro and i20 in April 2021

Select Hyundai dealerships in India are offering huge discounts this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

All variants of the Hyundai Santro except the ‘Era’ trim are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the Era variant attracts Rs 10,000 cash discount and the same exchange bonus as on the other variants.

The turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The CNG variant of the model is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 only. All other petrol and diesel variants of the compact sedan can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The petrol and CNG versions of the Grand i10 Nios can be had with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, respectively. The powerful turbo variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

For the first time, the new-gen i20 iMT Turbo petrol and diesel models can be bought with Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. A corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is standard for all the above-mentioned models. There are no offers for the Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson, and the Kona Electric.