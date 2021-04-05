BMW 2 Series 220i Sport – Why should you buy it?

BMW has launched the 2 Series Gran Coupé in India with an introductory price starting at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom) which not only makes it the most inexpensive BMW saloon in India, but also the most affordable compact premium car in its segment at the moment. If you are looking to buy one, we are here to help you decide whether it is worth the money.

What is good about it?

Most BMW cars are more desirable due to the driving dynamics rather than the comfort of being chauffeured. This car is also a driver-focused saloon equipped with plenty of bells and whistles. The 220i Sport is a perfect compact premium car if you want to experience some thrill every day by driving to the office or university unless you are working from home.

Arguably, the car looks attractive and alluring. Its design is inspired by the 8 Series Gran Coupé. It features frameless door windows. Besides, there are four paint options available with Sapphire Black, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay being metallic finishes and a non-metallic Alpine White.

BMW offers full-LED headlamps with cornering lights as well as full-LED taillamps. Also, the car gets rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and welcome lights located on the outside door handles. It comes with 225/45 R17 section alloy wheels as standard.

Inside, the 220i Sport has a typical BMW cabin. There are two upholstery colour choices – Sensatec Black and Sesantec Oyster Black. The driver-focused dashboard has a dual-screen setup – a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports BMW Live Cockpit Plus and BMW Virtual Assistance. Additionally, the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect wirelessly to the infotainment system. Also, there are six colours of dimmable ambient lighting, front Sports seats, multifunctional steering wheel, two-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and electric assist for driver and co-passenger seats etc. It also has 430 litres of boot space, sufficient for long holidays.

The saloon has a host of driver assistance features such as ARB technology (Actuator contagious wheel slip limitation system) which works with Driving Stability Control to reduce understeer, BMW Performance Control System that helps to increase stability by individually braking of the wheels, cruise control with braking function, six airbags, attentiveness assistance, Dynamic Traction Control, Electric Differential Lock Control, Cornering Brake Control and lastly electric parking brake with auto hold. Meanwhile, you can choose from three driving modes – ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

What’s not so good about it?

Although the 220i Sport is a four-door saloon, it has limited rear-seat space and hence only two passengers can be comfortable in the rear. Also, BMW should have offered the xDrive system, which is an all-wheel-drive, system as an option. It would then be more fun to drive a rear-wheel biased car.

Specifications

The car gets a 1998cc four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed Steptronic transmission, and it makes 190bhp at 5000rpm and 280Nm of torque between 1,350 to 4,600rpm. The 220i Sport can go from 0 to 100kmph in 7.1 seconds.

The 220i Sport is indeed fun to drive and a practical car to be driven in the confines of the city as well as along the highways. It is a sensible option if you are looking for a compact premium sedan.