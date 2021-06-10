Discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai Kona Electric, i20, and Santro in June 2021

A few Hyundai dealers in the country are offering a slew of discounts in the current month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary packages.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The turbo variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura are offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of both the models can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, each.

Discounts on the Era and CNG variants of the Hyundai Santro include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, each. All other variants of the hatchback get an additional cash discount of Rs 15,000.

The diesel and iMT turbo variants of the Hyundai i20 are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The iMT turbo variants also receive a five-year Shield of Trust package. There are no discounts on the Creta, Venue, Verna, Elantra, and Tuscon.