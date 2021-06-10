2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched in India at Rs 69.99 lakh

- Available in 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

- 2021 Jaguar F-Pace available in R-Dynamic S variant for the first time in India

- Jaguar introduces two new colour options – Mars Red and Siena Tan

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace in India at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the first time in India, the F-Pace is offered in the R-Dynamic S variant. Moreover, the vehicle is available in two new colour options – Mars Red and Siena Tan. The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace gets a fresh cosmetic update and a next-generation turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine.

Visually, the 2021 F-Pace gets an updated bonnet with a wider power bulge. The larger grille houses Jaguar’s heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond’ detailing, while the side fender vents feature the iconic Leaper emblem. The SUV features sleek all-LED quad headlamps with ‘Double J’ DRL signatures that the company claims, delivers increased resolution and brightness. The front bumper is highlighted by redesigned air intakes and a dark mesh to offer a dynamic presence. At the rear, the SUV gets new slimline lights that feature Jaguar’s double chicane graphic to accentuate the width of the vehicle. A similar rear LED light setup was last seen on the all-electric I-Pace. The tweaked rear bumper and sculpted tailgate enhance its overall aesthetics.

The new cockpit design appears to be bolder, more dynamic and with greater focus on the driver. The redesigned center console sweeps up to the instrument panel and incorporates wireless device charging feature. The aluminium finisher take shape in the upper door insert and full width ‘Piano lid’ that is formed across the width of the instrument panel. The new Drive Selector, features an upper section finished with ‘cricket-ball’ stitching, the lower part being made of precision engineered metal for enhanced tactility. New door casings, featuring a 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for bottles and other items. Other key features include power recline feature in the second row of seats, four zone climate control, interactive driver display and fixed panoramic roof. Additionally, the new F-Pace offers features such as the 3D surround camera, Meridian audio system, smartphone pack and remote (with e-call and b-call functionality).

The newly launched 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrain options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 247bhp and 365Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. In terms of features, the vehicle offers the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology via an 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen. The updated infotainment system claims to offer enhanced clarity and a simplified menu structure that allow customers to access or view up to 90 per cent of common tasks from the home screen in two taps or less. Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odors. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles including PM2.5 particulates to improve occupant health and wellbeing.