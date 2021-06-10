CarWale
    Production-ready Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied ahead of debut

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - New spy shots of the Hyundai AX1 reveal the production-ready headlamps and tail lights

    - The micro-SUV is expected to be unveiled soon

    Last month, Hyundai teased the AX1 micro-SUV ahead of its debut that is expected to take place soon. A production-ready unit of the model has now been spotted during a public road test, revealing new details.

    As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV features a split headlamp design, with the upper unit housing the turn indicators, while the lower unit features the circular LED DRLs and projector headlight. The front profile of the model also features a contrast coloured skid plate and a new grille.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The side profile of the new Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV features C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and dual-tone roof rails.  At the rear, the model receives an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, a rear bumper-mounted number plate holder, and split LED tail lights. The upper section of the tail light cluster features the main LED stop lights, while the lower unit houses the turn indicators and reverse lights.

    The 2021 Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV is expected to be unveiled later this year, which could be followed by a debut in India. Once introduced in the country, the model will rival the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the upcoming Tata HBX

