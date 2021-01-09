CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai Kona, Aura, and Grand i10 Nios in January 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    A few Hyundai dealerships in India are offering a range of discounts this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonus. There are no discounts on the Creta, Venue, Verna, new i20, and the Tucson.

    The MY2020 Hyundai Kona can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The Aura turbo-petrol variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. All other variants of the model are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. 

    Discounts on the Era variant of the Hyundai Santro include a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, while all other variants get an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. The turbo-petrol variant of the Grand i10 Nios is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. All other variants of the hatchback can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.13 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.27 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.76 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.09 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.97 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.73 Lakh
