    2021 MG Hector launched: Now in pictures

    2021 MG Hector launched: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,760 Views
    2021 MG Hector launched: Now in pictures

    MG Motor India has updated the Hector product line-up with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The 2021 Hector is available in a five-seat configuration, while the 2021 Hector Plus is available in six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The 2021 model is available at a starting price of Rs 12,89,800 for the petrol variant and goes up all the way to Rs 19,12,800 for the six-seat diesel Hector Plus.

    MG Hector Grille

    The MG Hector facelift now gets a new thermo-pressed chrome grille for freshness as compared to its predecessor that featured a large blacked-out grille.

    MG Hector Front Scuff Plates

    The vehicle now gets gunmetal finish on the front and rear skid plates. 

    MG Hector Left Side View

    The Smart and Sharp variants get 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which adds character to the vehicle. The older 17-inch alloy wheels appeared undersized when compared to the overall proportions. 

    MG Hector Right Rear Three Quarter

    The SUV now gets a dual tone theme with a black roof for a sporty appeal.

    MG Hector Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The LED tail lamp strip running across the tailgate in the older model has been replaced with glossy black tailgate garnish. Moreover, the vehicle now features a new Hector logo. 

    MG Hector Front Seat Headrest

    Although there are no major updates to the interior layout, the vehicle now gets dual-tone champagne and black colour combination instead of the black-grey dual-tone layout.

    MG Hector Infotainment System

    The 10.4-inch infotainment has received the updated i-SMART system with Hinglish voice commands. The system is capable of understanding and respond to over 35 Hinglish commands.

    MG Hector Rear Seats

    The 60:40 split second-row seats recline and fold flat to further expand the ample boot space. 

    MG Hector Sunroof/Moonroof

    The SUV gets a large panoramic sunroof that gives the cabin an airy feel. 

    MG Hector Engine Shot

    The SUV can be had in either 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine option. Both the engines get manual transmission option as standard, while automatic option is limited to the petrol engine option.

    Photo Credit: Kapil Angane

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

    
    
    
    
    
    
