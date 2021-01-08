2021 MG Hector launched: Now in pictures

MG Motor India has updated the Hector product line-up with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The 2021 Hector is available in a five-seat configuration, while the 2021 Hector Plus is available in six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The 2021 model is available at a starting price of Rs 12,89,800 for the petrol variant and goes up all the way to Rs 19,12,800 for the six-seat diesel Hector Plus.

The MG Hector facelift now gets a new thermo-pressed chrome grille for freshness as compared to its predecessor that featured a large blacked-out grille.

The vehicle now gets gunmetal finish on the front and rear skid plates.

The Smart and Sharp variants get 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which adds character to the vehicle. The older 17-inch alloy wheels appeared undersized when compared to the overall proportions.

The SUV now gets a dual tone theme with a black roof for a sporty appeal.

The LED tail lamp strip running across the tailgate in the older model has been replaced with glossy black tailgate garnish. Moreover, the vehicle now features a new Hector logo.

Although there are no major updates to the interior layout, the vehicle now gets dual-tone champagne and black colour combination instead of the black-grey dual-tone layout.

The 10.4-inch infotainment has received the updated i-SMART system with Hinglish voice commands. The system is capable of understanding and respond to over 35 Hinglish commands.

The 60:40 split second-row seats recline and fold flat to further expand the ample boot space.

The SUV gets a large panoramic sunroof that gives the cabin an airy feel.

The SUV can be had in either 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine option. Both the engines get manual transmission option as standard, while automatic option is limited to the petrol engine option.

Photo Credit: Kapil Angane