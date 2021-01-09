Ford India hikes prices across all the models

- EcoSport ex-showroom prices reduced

- Endeavour faces the highest price increase of Rs 35,000

Ford India has revised and increased the prices of all its models with immediate effect. The EcoSport remains the only model in the car manufacturer’s lineup to have received a price cut. To know the new prices of the EcoSport, click here. The other models – Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle and the Endeavour, the prices have risen by Rs 4,000 to Rs 35,000 depending upon the model and the variant.

The base Ambiente variant of the hatchback offering – Figo is now costlier by Rs 15,000. The Titanium and Titanium Blu variants have also attracted a price bump of Rs 19,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. The prices of the rugged Freestyle have also been hiked from 2021 by Rs 5,000 for all petrol and diesel variants. The compact sedan – Aspire also receives a flat escalation of Rs 5,000 across all its variants

The full-size SUV from the American carmaker is now available with a single BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the Titanium 4x2 AT faces no price increase, the cost of the subsequent variants have risen by Rs 35,000. Notably, the Endeavour is offered only with a ten-speed automatic transmission with two and four-wheel drive configuration and misses out on a manual gearbox.