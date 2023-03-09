Discounts of upto Rs 2 lakh on Citroen C3 and C5 Aircross

- Valid till 31March 2023

- C5 Aircross gets the highest discount

Citroen India has announced offers and discounts for the month of March across its portfolio. These offers vary depending on the model. Read below to find out more about it.

The manufacturer is offering assured benefits worth Rs 50,000 and 100 per cent on-road funding on the C3. Additionally, the C5 Aircross attracts a discount of Rs 2 lakh on the units manufactured in 2022. These offers are valid only till 31March 2023 and interested buyers can avail it at the nearest Citroen showroom.

The Citroen C3 can be had in two variants – Live and Feel and comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Meanwhile, the C5 Aircross gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 174bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and is available in only one, fully loaded variant.

The C3 hatchback rivals the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. On the other hand, the C5 Aircross crossover competes against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and Hyundai Tucson.