    Porsche 911 Carrera range launched, starts at Rs. 1.99 crore

    Ninad Ambre

    • Carrera and its GTS models launched
    • Boast a new hybrid-tech

    Porsche India has commenced the bookings of the new 911 Carrera and Carrera 4 GTS. The 911 Carrera is priced at Rs. 1.99 crore (ex-showroom), while the Carrera 4 GTS model costs Rs. 2.75 crore (ex-showroom).

    The carmaker debuted the first-ever hybrid 911, on 29 May, and now its Indian counterpart has launched the 911 Carrera range as well. Deliveries will begin by the end of this year for the cars, which boast a refreshed look, upgraded interior, enhanced handling, and more power.

    Engine details for the new 911

    Powertrain options for the new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS models include a new 3.6-litre flat-six engine. This mill alone produces around 478bhp and 570Nm of torque. Interestingly, the hybrid tech has helped the carmaker bring in a single electric turbocharger instead of two units. This hybridisation is part of the seventh-generation 911's mid-cycle makeover, which helps it put out around 526bhp and 610Nm of torque. The standard 911 models continue using the 3.0-litre flat-six engine with a dual-turbo arrangement.

    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.86 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
