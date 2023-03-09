Mercedes-Benz inaugurates new showroom in Coimbatore

- The showroom has the EQ range on display

- Coimbatore has showcased 32 per cent Y-o-Y growth

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated a new MAR20X showroom in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This showroom is located at Mettupalayam Road. As per the brand, Tamil Nadu has become an important market as Coimbatore showcased a robust 32 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

This new facility is spread across 6,071 square feet and has 25 professionally trained staff to assist the customers. There is a dedicated space for accessories and collections, and a hospitality counter along with private and semi-private consultation areas. Additionally, the 3S MAR20X showroom will have the EQ range and other top-end vehicles on display.

Last year, the brand also expanded its customer services facility by providing a 180kW ultra-fast DC charger at Eachanari, Coimbatore. At present, Mercedes has over 124 touchpoints across 47 cities in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Lance Bennett, VP, sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, stated, “We are excited about the growth potential of Mercedes-Benz in Tamil Nadu. The TEV segment has witnessed robust growth in Coimbatore, underlining the segment’s popularity. The revamped showroom will feature a dedicated top-end vehicle and an EQ Display corner. We remain highly bullish on the potential of Tamil Nadu to become a leading luxury car market in the future and are confident of strengthening our footprint with the best of products and services for our discerning customers.”