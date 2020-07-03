Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 53,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso and Vitara Brezza in June 2020

Discounts of up to Rs 53,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso and Vitara Brezza in June 2020

July 03, 2020, 04:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
573 Views
Write a comment
Discounts of up to Rs 53,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso and Vitara Brezza in June 2020

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the model range in June 2020. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no offers on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The S-Presso is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Swift is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Alto 800 include a cash discount of Rs 18,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. The Wagon R and Eeco can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000 each. The Dzire facelift is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs 2,000. Discounts on the Vitara Brezza are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Alto
  • Swift
  • Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Eeco
  • eeco
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Ertiga
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • Celerio
  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.07 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.29 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh onwards

  • Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Other Brands

Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.7 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 5.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 7.34 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki AltoMaruti Suzuki Alto

₹ 3 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.71 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 4.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 8.32 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 4.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki EecoMaruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 3.81 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 9.85 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio XMaruti Suzuki Celerio X

₹ 4.95 Lakh

All Maruti Suzuki Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

722 Likes
102970 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

257 Likes
215247 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

14L - ₹ 18L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in