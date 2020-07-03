Please Tell Us Your City

Kia Motors India sells 7,275 units in June 2020

July 03, 2020, 04:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
190 Views
Write a comment


- Kia delivered 7,114 units of the Seltos and 161 units of the Carnival in June

- The company will launch the Sonet later this year

Kia Motors India accounted for the sale of 7,275 units in the month of June 2020. The company sold 7,114 units of the Seltos and 161 units of the Carnival across the country. The brand will launch its third product for the Indian market, the Sonet, during the festive season this year.

Last month, Kia also launched the refreshed Seltos, with prices starting at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Eight existing features from top variants have been added to lower variants. The model also receives more than 50 UVO connected car features, such as Smart Watch connectivity and added voice commands including UVO - Voice Assist wake up command ‘Hello Kia’.

Commenting on this development, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said “While the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. Last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry. The COVID-19 and lockdown constraints limited our sales this month, but we are sure of delivering many more cars to our customers in July. We have invested in building capabilities and taking measures to ensure our consumers continue to enjoy their favourite Kia products and services without having to worry about safety in the new normal world. We, along with our partners, are committed to serving consumers in India in the months to come.”

