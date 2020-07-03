Please Tell Us Your City

  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets wireless charger as accessory

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets wireless charger as accessory

July 03, 2020, 06:15 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
1225 Views
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets wireless charger as accessory

-Priced at Rs 3590

Maruti Suzuki is offering wireless charging pad as an accessory for its Vitara Brezza sub-four metre SUV. The wireless charger is priced at Rs 3590 and is only available for the Brezza across the Maruti Suzuki and Nexa range of cars.

Among its rivals, only Hyundai offers wireless charging as a standard fitment in the Venue. However, this feature is only available in the 1.0-litre GDi DCT SX model and across all engine options for the SX (O) variant. 

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

Given the sudden spurt in the numbers of smartphones and devices offering wireless charging, we expect that Maruti Suzuki will offer it as an accessory for more models across the range very soon. 

The Vitara Brezza was updated earlier this year and is now offered with one petrol engine and two gearbox options across nine variants. The range is priced from Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 13.17 lakh (on-road Delhi).   

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.53 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.86 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.52 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.67 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.12 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.44 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.06 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.17 Lakh onwards

