Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets wireless charger as accessory

-Priced at Rs 3590

Maruti Suzuki is offering wireless charging pad as an accessory for its Vitara Brezza sub-four metre SUV. The wireless charger is priced at Rs 3590 and is only available for the Brezza across the Maruti Suzuki and Nexa range of cars.

Among its rivals, only Hyundai offers wireless charging as a standard fitment in the Venue. However, this feature is only available in the 1.0-litre GDi DCT SX model and across all engine options for the SX (O) variant.

Given the sudden spurt in the numbers of smartphones and devices offering wireless charging, we expect that Maruti Suzuki will offer it as an accessory for more models across the range very soon.

The Vitara Brezza was updated earlier this year and is now offered with one petrol engine and two gearbox options across nine variants. The range is priced from Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 13.17 lakh (on-road Delhi).