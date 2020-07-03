Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda WR-V facelift launched: All you need to know

Honda WR-V facelift launched: All you need to know

July 03, 2020, 06:59 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
7502 Views
Write a comment
Honda WR-V facelift launched: All you need to know

Japanese car manufacturer, Honda has launched the BS6 compliant WR-V facelift in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The updated Honda WR-V is available in two variants – SV and VX, in both petrol and diesel engine options. The vehicle is available in six colour options - premium amber metallic, lunar silver metallic, modern steel metallic, golden brown metallic, radiant red metallic and platinum white pearl. 

Exterior

The updated model features a new bold solid wing chrome grille and rides on new R16 dual tone diamond cut alloy wheels. Features like advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and position lamp, electric sunroof, LED front fog lights, turn indicator on ORVMs, advanced LED rear combination lamp, rear wiper and washer and chrome shark fin are offered in the VX variant. 

Interior 

The updated WR-V gets premium seat upholstery with emboss and mesh design. The additional chrome accents give a premium feel to the cabin. The vehicle gets Digipad 2.0 seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment system offers a host of advanced functionality like in-built satellite linked turn-by-turn navigation, live traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, voice command, messages, Bluetooth handsfree telephony and audio and wireless infrared remote. Features like leather front armrest with storage space, wrapped steering wheel, silver finish door ornament and silver finish dashboard ornament is limited to the top-spec VX variant. 

Engine 

Both the variants are available in petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm at 4,800rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 98bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm and comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The petrol guise has fuel efficiency of 16.6kmpl, while the diesel version has a fuel efficiency of 23.7kmpl. 

Honda has reportedly applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines. Honda's original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40 per cent compared to the conventional DPF.

Safety

The WR-V gets Honda’s own ACE body structure, Dual SRS airbags for driver and front passenger, anti-lock brake system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), multi-view (normal, wide and top down view) rear camera with Guidelines, rear parking sensor, rear windshield defogger, ECU immobiliser system, driver side window one touch up/down operation with pinch guard, impact mitigating front head rests, pedestrian injury mitigation technology – as standard. 

Warranty 

The company offers three years unlimited kilometres warranty as standard benefit to the customers. Additionally, the customers can opt for Extended Warranty for additional two years. The car offers low cost of maintenance with Service interval of 1 year/ 10,000km whichever is earlier and the three-year Annual Maintenance Package at the time of car purchase with an average cost of Rs 4,000 for petrol and Rs 6,000 for diesel per year.

  • Honda
  • WR-V
  • Honda WR-V
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Honda WR-V Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.17 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.48 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 9.59 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.06 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.18 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.62 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.69 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.62 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

113 Likes
77518 Views

2020 Honda All New City Review | Better than the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? | CarWale

2020 Honda All New City Review | Better than the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? | CarWale

Honda has stirred up the competition in the C-segm ...

472 Likes
31239 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

14L - ₹ 18L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in