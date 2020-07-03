Volvo to recall 22 lakh vehicles globally over front seatbelt issue

- The recall includes cars built between 2006 and 2019

Volvo will be recalling nearly 2.2 million (22 lakh) cars globally built between 2006 and 2019 in order to address a potential issue with steel cables attached to the front passenger seat belts. This would be the carmaker’s biggest-ever recall and ironically it is related to the very thing Volvo invented themselves.

The affected models include the V60, V70 and XC60 but it could also extend to models like S60, S60L, S60CC, V60CC, XC70, S80, and S80L. Fortunately, there have been no reported accidents or injuries pertaining to the said seatbelts so far. And the recall is aimed to prevent any possible issues in the future. The owners are requested to contact the retailer and have their cars looked at free of charge.

According to reports, the steel cable of the front seats may, under certain rare circumstances and user behaviours, over time suffer from fatigue. This could eventually cause damage to the cable, resulting in reduced seat belt restraint function.

The recall may also include cars which were sold in India. We spoke to a spokesperson at Volvo India and learned that, of the lot, only 333 cars are affected in the country. However, this is not a time bound recall, and hence the dealerships are informed to check the concerned vehicles during the routine service visit.