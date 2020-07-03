Honda WR-V facelift competition check

Honda has launched a facelift for the WR-V. There are four variants across two engine options and prices range from 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh(ex-showroom Delhi). It's Honda's takeon the highly competitive sub-four metre SUV segment and here is how it stands up to its immediate rivals.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza is the strongest car in the segment in terms of sales figures and has had an almost unbroken run of topping the sales charts since its launch in 2016. In terms of features, both cars are evenly matched offering similar features like climate control, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and height adjustment for the driver’s seat.

Over the Brezza, the WR-V gets an electrically adjustable sunroof and more importantly a diesel range which the Brezza does not have at present. However, the latter, to its advantage, has an AT option as well as LED projector headlamps.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon, like the WR-V, makes use of a crossover design as compared to the SUV body style of the XUV300, Venue and the Vitara Brezza. Given how tight the competition is, everyone in the segment has achieved a minimum standard in terms of features. Across both cars, you get touchscreen infotainment systems, climate control, projector headlamps and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. The WR-V beats out the Nexon in terms of wheelbase (2555mm/2498) and boot space (363/350) but the latter has a higher ground clearance and a marginally larger fuel tank.

The Nexon’s BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines are both more powerful than what Honda offers and in the case of the Nexon you also get two-pedal setup for the petrol as well as the diesel range.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue and Honda WR-V both get touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, sunroof, driver’s seat height adjustment as well as tilt adjustment for the steering. However, this being Hyundai, the features come in heavy and strong and it is here where you can see a formidable match for the WR-V. In addition to the segment standard features, the Venue’s ace up its sleeve is connected car technology.

Where the Venue also manages to trump the WR-V's the engine list. In addition to the standard petrol and diesel, you also get 1.0-litre turbo petrol which can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra’s XUV300 arrived in the Indian market at the start of last year and made waves for its extensive feature list. In addition to the segment standard features, you also get (in the XUV300) heated ORVMs, dual-zone climate control as well as steering modes. It’s also got the most powerful diesel and petrol engine in the segment both of which can be had with either a six-speed manual or six-speed AMT.

In addition to these, the WR-V will also, in the coming months, face competition from the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.