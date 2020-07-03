Hyundai Venue 1.0 T-GDi to get intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology

- Hyundai Introduces intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology in India

- Hyundai Venue 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission is the first model to get iMT technology

Hyundai has introduced the intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology in India. The popular compact SUV, the Venue is the first vehicle from the company to offer the new two-pedal clutch-less technology in India. The iMT technology eliminates the need for drivers to constantly use the clutch pedal as in a conventional manual transmission, while retaining the ability to slot the gears manually.

The new iMT technology in the Venue is available on the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine variant which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The technology will be introduced in the Hyundai Venue this month and prices for the same will be known soon. The company claims that the iMT technology offers enhanced control over the desired torque on wheels without compromising on the fuel efficiency or performance.

Hyundai’s iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) Lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The system has been designed to offer a seamless drive experience by incorporating a cohesive logic between the various components on manual transmissions:

- Transmission Control Unit receives signal from TGS Lever Intention Sensor, indicating driver's desire to change gears

- TCU sends signal to engage Hydraulic Actuator forming Hydraulic Pressure

- Hydraulic Pressure is then sent to Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through Clutch Tube

- Concentric Slave Cylinder uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate, thereby engaging and disengaging the clutch

- Driver is able to seamlessly shift gears without the need to mechanically operate clutch pedal

Speaking on the occasion - SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been driving the adoption of new and innovative technologies at scale. With our ‘Future Ready’ business strategy, we have been continuously striving for customer delight with Human centric technologies that present our innate understanding of what our customers’ desire. iMT is one such technology that accounts for pleasure of driving and also the convenience needed to ease the hectic burden of daily commutes. This unparalleled drive experience on Hyundai Venue – India’s First Connected SUV has been curated through a constant pursuit of innovation for Customer Delight.”