Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Harrier, Tigor and Nexon

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range in June 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

The Tata Harrier is available with benefits of up to Rs 45,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Tigor is offered with benefits of up to Rs 45,000 that includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Tata Tiago include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, coming to a total of Rs 28,000 in benefits. The Nexon is available only with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no offers for the Altroz or Nexon EV.