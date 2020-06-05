Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Harrier, Tigor and Nexon

Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Harrier, Tigor and Nexon

June 05, 2020, 05:48 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
18385 Views
Write a comment
Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Harrier, Tigor and Nexon

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range in June 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

The Tata Harrier is available with benefits of up to Rs 45,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Tigor is offered with benefits of up to Rs 45,000 that includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Tata Tiago include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, coming to a total of Rs 28,000 in benefits. The Nexon is available only with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no offers for the Altroz or Nexon EV.

  • Tata
  • Tata Nexon
  • Nexon
  • Tiago
  • Tata Tiago
  • Tigor
  • Tata Tigor
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.56 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 7.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.91 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata looks all-set to enter the mini SUV segment w ...

0 Likes
28541 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2670 Likes
234520 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in