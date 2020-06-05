Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra to plant a tree for every digital service availed on ‘With You Hamesha’ app

June 05, 2020, 04:58 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
418 Views
Mahindra to plant a tree for every digital service availed on ‘With You Hamesha’ app

- The company will plant a tree against every service availed digitally on the app

- The program will conducted for the next 30 days

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Mahindra has announced that the company will plant a tree for every service that a customer will avail digitally on the ‘With You Hamesha’ app. Starting today, the program will be conducted for the next 30 days. The customers will indirectly add a tree when they complete the service process on the app right from bookings to payment.

The trees will be added under Mahindra’s Project Hariyali and it will be planted in the Araku Valley as soon as the lockdown restrictions ease in the area. The Mahindra’s ‘With You Hamesha’ app offers a completely digitised contactless service experience. This not just offers safety and convenience to customers but also helps the environment by saving 40 per cent of paper used for printing in the service centres. 

Apart from this initiative, Mahindra has also been working towards saving water that gets consumed in car wash through its dry wash offering, in the form of ‘m-EcoWash’.The m-EcoWash reportedly offers a set of water-saving car wash options that can save up to 260-litres of water as compared to the conventional car washing methods. It uses a combination of eco-friendly cleaning compounds (dry/foam) and unique techniques (high pressure water/steam) to give the cleanest of car-washes, while reducing water use up to 100 per cent. The company has claimed to have saved more that 17-million litres of water and cleaned about 66k cars since its inception in July 2019.

